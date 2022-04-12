Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to post $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

PAA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,415. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

