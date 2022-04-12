Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 122,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.