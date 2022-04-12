Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PTOI traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,346. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

