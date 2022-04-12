Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PTOI traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,346. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plastic2Oil (PTOI)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.