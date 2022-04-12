Polymetal International’s (POLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.91) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($15.14).
Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 260.73 ($3.40) on Monday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.