Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Aegis started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $321.82 million, a PE ratio of 155.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,382,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

