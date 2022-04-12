Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.39 on Monday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

