Potbelly (PBPB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/22/2022 – Potbelly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/18/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Potbelly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/10/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Potbelly had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/2/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Potbelly is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBPB stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07.

Get Potbelly Co alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.