Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Shares of POWI opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

