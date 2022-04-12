Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEYE remained flat at $$2.09 on Tuesday. Precision Optics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

About Precision Optics (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

