Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.90 Million

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to post sales of $339.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.70 million and the highest is $341.60 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 306,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

