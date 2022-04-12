Premier (PINC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2022 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

4/6/2022 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

4/1/2022 – Premier is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/12/2022 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 288,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

