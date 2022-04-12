Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.29.

PRI opened at $134.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $51,437,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

