Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
IPDN stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 15.93.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.
About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.