Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

IPDN stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 15.93.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

