Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.