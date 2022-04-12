Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

