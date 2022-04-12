Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $389,760.70 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $389,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

Progyny stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $40,901,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

