ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.24) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.86 ($19.41).

ETR:PSM opened at €10.98 ($11.93) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.69 ($10.53) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($20.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

