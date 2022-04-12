Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Up 493.3% in March

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 493.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PAQC remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,973. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAQC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 761,898 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 743,139 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

