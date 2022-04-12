PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $177.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ well-located portfolio is poised to gain amid healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals. Capital-recycling moves and a healthy balance sheet poise it firmly to seize growth opportunities. It completed the sale of the remaining 12 buildings in the Royal Tech Business Park, Irving, TX for a gross sales price of $93.0 million. The move comes as part of its focused strategy to decrease its ownership of office and office-oriented flex properties and invest in growth endeavors through infill industrial property acquisitions in its core markets. However, a rising supply in several markets is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power. With a concentration of small-and mid-size customers, rent deferrals and customer defaults risks remain. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

PSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of PSB opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

