PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Shares of PVH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

