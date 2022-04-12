PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Shares of PVH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

