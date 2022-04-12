Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.
Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.75.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
