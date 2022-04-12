Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.