Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.
About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.