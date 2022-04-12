Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE BKR opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

