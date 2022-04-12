Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increased by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $11.97 on Monday. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $961.35 million, a P/E ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

