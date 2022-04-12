Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Decreased by Analyst

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $924.94.

NYSE:BLK opened at $728.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $843.20. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

