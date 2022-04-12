Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Boosted by Analyst

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of BHF opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

