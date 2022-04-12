Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.