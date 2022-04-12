Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Companies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 70,500 shares of company stock worth $742,976 over the last three months. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

