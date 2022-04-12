Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Square, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

NYSE SQ opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.03 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

