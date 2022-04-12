Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

