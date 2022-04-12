Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

SIVB stock opened at $516.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.00. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

