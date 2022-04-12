Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

WTFC opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,378,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.