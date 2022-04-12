Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

