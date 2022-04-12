Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $11.97 on Monday. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $961.35 million, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

