Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Raised by Analyst

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

