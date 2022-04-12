Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

CRK opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

