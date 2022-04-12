Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HPK stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.