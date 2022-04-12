Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $238.28 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.58.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

