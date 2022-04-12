Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By KeyCorp

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.34 on Monday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

