QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) to report $69.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. QCR reported sales of $65.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $325.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $361.43 million, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $56.58. 84,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $885.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.07. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QCR by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.