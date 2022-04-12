Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $162.43 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $160.56 and a 52-week high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

