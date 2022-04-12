QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.36.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 2,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 47,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.