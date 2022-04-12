Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QNTA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,878. Quanta has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Quanta
