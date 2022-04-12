Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quanta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QNTA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,878. Quanta has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Quanta

Quanta, Inc, an applied science company, focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions.

