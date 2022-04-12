Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:DGX traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.39. 770,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $145.48. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

