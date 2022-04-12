QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK opened at $5.13 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.28.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.