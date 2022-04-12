Qumu (QUMU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Qumu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

3/18/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Qumu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 30,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

