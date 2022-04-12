Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.
RXT stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.