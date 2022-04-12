Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. 2,286,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

