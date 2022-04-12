Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Dori Ginn Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

